Pakistan's international soccer ban lifted in time to contest Asian Cup qualifiers

By The Associated Press

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan is set to rejoin international soccer in time for Asian Cup qualifiers later this month after FIFA lifted a ban it imposed on Feb. 6.

The Pakistan Football Federation was last month hit by a third international suspension in less than eight years after rejecting FIFA’s recommended amendments to its constitution.

At an extraordinary congress in Lahore last week, the PFF unanimously voted to accept the reforms in time to be eligible to contest qualifying for the 2027 Asian Cup.

Pakistan is scheduled to kick off Group E of qualification against Syria on March 25.

“We thank FIFA and the (Asian Football Confederation) for their continued support of Pakistan football and extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan football community” the PFF said in a social media post responding to Sunday's decision.

The AFC had earlier informed Pakistan soccer administrators that the ban had to be lifted by March 4 for the men’s national team to be allowed to participate in 2027 Asian Cup qualification.

