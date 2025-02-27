SportsSoccer

Pakistan soccer approves steps wanted by FIFA to lift international suspension

By The Associated Press

ISLAMABAD — The Pakistan Football Federation took a step towards returning to international soccer by unanimously approving constitutional amendments proposed by FIFA on Thursday.

FIFA hit Pakistan on Feb. 6 with a third international suspension in less than eight years after the federation rejected electoral reforms.

The PFF decided to approve those amendments by a 23-0 vote at an extraordinary congress in Lahore, where the attendees included officials from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation.

“The congress members endorsed the FIFA proposed amendments in the best interest of Pakistan football, paving the way for the national team’s participation in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers following the expected lifting of FIFA’s suspension,” the PFF said in a statement.

Pakistan remained hopeful the suspension will be lifted in time to play Syria on March 25 in its first qualifier for the 2027 Asian Cup. For that to happen, the AFC told the PFF the ban must be lifted by Tuesday.

