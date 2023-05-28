SportsSoccer

Palace and Forest draw 1-1 as Awoniyi caps strong end to season with another goal

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi, left, scores his side's first goal...

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi, left, scores his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, at Selhurst Park, in London, Sunday May 28, 2023. Credit: AP/Steven Paston

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi capped his strong end to the season with a sixth goal in four games in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in the final round of the Premier League on Sunday.

His 31st-minute goal was canceled out by Will Hughes in the 66th in what could be Palace interim manager Roy Hodgson's last game in charge.

Hodgson had already succeeded in his main task of keeping Palace up, and the team finished the season in 11th place. Forest was also safe entering the game and finished in 16th place.

