Peru players and Spain police brawl at hotel

MADRID — Peru players and Spanish police officers got into an altercation in front of the team’s hotel in Madrid on Monday.

Peru is playing Morocco in a friendly at Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday.

Images on social media show Peru players outside watching singing fans when one of the players is pushed back by an officer. The player moved the officer away and a small brawl ensued with other players and Peru staff getting involved with other police officers.

The altercation lasted a few moments while the crowd continued chanting.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was detained.

Earlier Monday, local news agency EFE said a Spanish hotel employee was detained for allegedly racially insulting the Morocco national team in posts on social media.