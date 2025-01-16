SportsSoccer

Jorge Fossati out as coach of Peru men's national soccer team

Peru's coach Jorge Fossati gestures during a qualifying soccer match...

Peru's coach Jorge Fossati gestures during a qualifying soccer match against Ecuador for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador, Sept. 10, 2024. Credit: AP/Dolores Ochoa

By The Associated Press

LIMA, Peru — Peru's soccer federation said on Thursday that Jorge Fossati has left as coach of the men's national team, which won just one of six matches in World Cup qualifying under the 72-year-old Uruguayan.

Fossati’s exit came by “mutual agreement,” the federation said. A replacement has not been announced.

Peru lags in the 10th and last position in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with seven points.

The top six in the round-robin competition will secure direct berths in the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada, while the seventh-place team will play an international playoff.

Fossati was hired in December 2023, replacing Juan Reynoso.

Fossati previously coached Uruguay and Qatar. He has a decorated club career as coach, having won several titles at Uruguay’s Peñarol, Ecuador’s Liga de Quito, Qatar’s Al Sadd and Paraguay’s Cerro Porteño.

