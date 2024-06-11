Injured Poland striker Robert Lewandowski will miss Euro 2024 opener

WARSAW, Poland — Poland will be without injured star striker Robert Lewandowski for its opening game at the European Championship against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Poland’s team doctor Jacek Jaroszewski said in a statement the Barcelona star has a torn biceps femoris muscle from a warmup against Turkey in Warsaw on Monday that Poland won 2-1.

The Poland captain had to be substituted in the 32nd minute of the game with a right leg injury.

“We are doing everything so that Robert can play in the second match against Austria,” the statement said.

In Group D, Poland faces Austria on June 21 at the tournament in Germany before playing France four days later.

The injury is another blow for Poland. Lewandowski is the country's all-time leading goal-scorer with 82 goals from 150 games.

Arkadiusz Milik was to be up front with Lewandowski for the Euros until he damaged his left knee on Friday in the friendly against Ukraine. Milik returned to Juventus and had successful knee surgery on Monday.

Paweł Dawidowicz and Karol Świderski, who were also injured Monday, are expected to return to full training in three or four days.