SportsSoccer

Chelsea closes gap on Premier League leader Liverpool by beating Leicester 2-1

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal...

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Chelsea at King Power stadium in Leicester, England, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Shopland

By The Associated Press

Chelsea closed the gap on Premier League leader Liverpool to five points by beating Leicester 2-1 on Saturday.

Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez put the London club on course for victory at King Power Stadium, with Jordan Ayew scoring for Leicester in the 95th minute.

Liverpool doesn't play until Sunday when it travels to last-place Southampton.

Jackson showed good close control in the box before poking Chelsea in front with a clever finish in the 15th minute. It was the Senegal striker's seventh goal in 13 appearances this season.

Fernandez headed in Chelsea's second in the 75th after Jackson's header was saved by goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Third-place Chelsea was one point behind Manchester City in second. City was playing Tottenham later Saturday.

___

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez reacts at the end of the English...

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Chelsea at King Power stadium in Leicester, England, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Shopland

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

More soccer news

Inter routs Verona 5-0 with a brace from Thuram to take provisional lead in Serie A
Valencia honors flood victims in 1st game back at stadium since the natural disaster
Chelsea closes gap on Premier League leader Liverpool by beating Leicester 2-1
Spanish police detain 3 people for racist slurs during the clasico match at Madrid's stadium
Valladolid loses again and Getafe ends winless run in La Liga

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME