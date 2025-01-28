Former Belgium international Radja Nainggolan charged in cocaine trafficking probe

BRUSSELS — Former Belgium international Radja Nainggolan has been charged with participation in a criminal organization as part of a probe into cocaine trafficking, the Brussels public prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

The prosecutor’s office said the 36-year-old Nainggolan was released on conditions. His next court date was not specified.

The investigation focuses on the alleged importation of cocaine from South America via the port of Antwerp and its redistribution in Belgium, the office said.

Nainggolan's arrest had been announced Monday after federal police carried out searches in the province of Antwerp and in and around Brussels. They said they seized 2.7 kilos (nearly 6 lbs) of cocaine along with cash and luxury items. Sixteen arrests had been made.

It was not immediately known if Nainggolan has legal representation to respond.

After several months without a club, Nainggolan came out of retirement to play for second-tier Belgian team Lokeren-Temse. He celebrated his debut with a goal straight from a corner kick last weekend.

Nainggolan has made 30 appearances for Belgium but has not played for the Red Devils since March 2018.

The central midfielder spent most of his career in Italy, notably playing for Roma and Inter Milan.