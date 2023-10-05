SportsSoccer

Rapids match with Dallas postponed due to thunderstorm

By The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas — Thunderstorms forced the postponement of Wednesday night's match between the Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas.

The league waited more than three hours before deciding to call it a night.

Dallas (10-10-11) is unbeaten in its last eight home matches in all competitions (3-0-5) and 5-0-3 in its last eight home matches against Colorado (5-15-11).

The league has not yet announced when the match will be replayed.

Colorado travels to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. Dallas will host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

More soccer news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME