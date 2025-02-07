SportsSoccer

Amorim reveals the reasons why things didn't work out with Rashford at Man United

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim waits for the start of the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Glasgow Rangers in Manchester, England, Thursday, Jan. 2025. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim let Marcus Rashford leave the club because he couldn't convince the forward to follow his methods.

“I couldn’t put Marcus to see the way you’re supposed to play football and to train the way I see it,” Amorim said in quotes published late Thursday.

The 27-year-old Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan the day before Europe's winter transfer window closed, having not played for United since mid-December. He could make his debut for Villa on Sunday on an FA Cup match against Tottenham.

“Sometimes you have one player that is really good with one coach, and the same player with another coach is different,” Amorim said.

“I just wish the best to Rashford and to (Villa manager) Unai Emery, and they can connect because he’s a very good player.”

Asked whether Rashford said that he did not agree with Amorim’s ideas about soccer, Amorim said: “You know, like me, that it’s not the way that occurs.

“It’s something that you feel as a coach and as a player. It’s quite normal. It happened with a lot of coaches. The important thing is that I’m here saying that was my decision."

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates after his team won the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London, on May 25, 2024. Credit: AP/Ian Walton

Amorim brushed aside talk of a potential return for Rashford at the end of the season.

Rashford's deal with Villa includes an option to make the move permanent for a reported 40 million pounds ($50 million).

"Like we said before, we are fighting for our jobs until the summer,” Amorim said.

“So, I am just focused on these games. Thankfully about Marcus, he is in Birmingham now with Unai, so you can take these questions to another coach. We are just focused on our players at the moment.”

