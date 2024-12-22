SportsSoccer

Rashford left out of Man United squad for third straight match

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts during the Europa League soccer...

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts during the Europa League soccer match between Viktoria Plzen and Manchester United at the Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. Credit: AP/Petr David Josek

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — Marcus Rashford was left out of the Manchester United squad for a third straight match ahead of Bournemouth's visit in the Premier League on Sunday.

Rashford was absent for the 2-1 win at Manchester City in the league last weekend as well as the 4-3 loss at Tottenham in the English League Cup in midweek. United manager Ruben Amorim cited “selection” reasons for Rashford’s absence in both cases.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old Rashford discussed the possibility of leaving United in an interview with journalist Henry Winter that was published in a post on X.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Rashford was quoted as saying. “When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings.’”

The 27-year-old Rashford, who is a graduate of United’s famed academy, is under contract until 2028.

