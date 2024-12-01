SportsSoccer

Mbappé and Bellingham respond to unhappy fans with goals in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Getafe

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe runs with the ball in an...

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe runs with the ball in an attempt to score during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Bernat Armangue

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Kylian Mbappé made some peace with Real Madrid’s fans by scoring in his team’s 2-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Mbappé, who has been criticized by some supporters because of his disappointing performances since joining the Spanish powerhouse this season, found the net in the 38th minute to seal Madrid’s victory at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Mbappé was coming off a lackluster outing — which included a missed penalty kick — against Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Jude Bellingham, also the target of some fans’ criticism for recent poor play, had put Madrid ahead by converting a 30th-minute penalty. He also assisted in Mbappé’s goal.

Mbappé had scored only once in the team’s last six matches across all competitions, and twice in the last nine games.

The win moved Madrid within a point of league leader Barcelona, which lost 2-1 to Las Palmas on Saturday. Madrid, the defending champion, has a game in hand.

Madrid was one point ahead of city rival Atletico Madrid, which won 5-0 at Valladolid on Saturday.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring the opening goal...

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Bernat Armangue

Also Sunday, Villarreal drew 2-2 with visiting Girona.

More soccer news

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove in medically induced coma after collapsing in Italian soccer game1m read
Marmoush scores two and Eintracht Frankfurt wins 4-0 at Heidenheim to close gap on Bayern1m read
Liverpool beats Man City 2-0 to move nine points clear in the Premier League3m read
Rock-bottom Montpellier earns stoppage-time draw with Lille in ill-tempered game1m read
Mbappé and Bellingham respond to unhappy fans with goals in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Getafe

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME