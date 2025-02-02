SportsSoccer

Real Madrid defender Rüdiger sidelined with muscle injury

Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger celebrates at the end of the...

Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger celebrates at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Shopland

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Real Madrid central defender Antonio Rüdiger has been diagnosed with a leg muscle injury sustained in a Spanish league game on Saturday.

Madrid said Sunday that Rüdiger has “an injury to the biceps femoris” in his right leg.

The 31-year-old German player had to be substituted in the 15th minute of Madrid's 1-0 loss at Espanyol.

Madrid did not give a timetable for Rüdiger's return. Spanish media said he is expected to be out for two to three weeks.

Madrid plays at Leganes in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, hosts Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Saturday and visits Manchester City for the Champions League playoffs on Feb. 11.

Madrid is one point ahead of Atletico in the Spanish league.

More soccer news

Henrique's late volley helps Marseille beat Lyon and stay 10 points behind PSG2m read
Real Madrid defender Rüdiger sidelined with muscle injury
Marcus Rashford joins Aston Villa on loan after falling out of favor at Man United1m read
Lewandowski scores winner as Barcelona beats Alaves to move closer to the top in Spanish league2m read
De Vrij snatches last-gasp draw for Inter to avoid another derby defeat to Milan; Napoli also draws2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME