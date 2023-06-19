Real Madrid signs Spain striker Joselu on loan from Espanyol

MADRID — Real Madrid signed Spain striker Joselu on a one-year loan from Espanyol on Monday, boosting its attack after the departures of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Díaz.

Madrid said it will have an option to buy the 33-year-old player at the end of next season.

Joselu helped Spain win the Nations League over the weekend, scoring a late winner in the team's 2-1 win over Italy in the semifinals.

He was a member of Madrid's youth squads before playing for Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, Newcastle and Stoke in England, and Alaves in Spain. He made his first-team debut with Real Madrid in 2011 after two seasons with the “B” team.

Joselu will be officially introduced on Tuesday.