Red Bulls fall to Columbus Crew with 2-1 aggregate loss

HARRISON, N.J. -- The Columbus Crew earned only their second trip to the MLS Cup final in the 20-year history of Major League Soccer and their first since 2008 on Sunday night, losing 1-0 to the New York Red Bulls but advancing with a two-leg 2-1 aggregate victory.

Anatole Abang scored 3 minutes into second-half injury time and Bradley Wright-Phillips hit the post with a header 1 1/2 minutes later for the Red Bulls, who fell one step short of the MLS championship game for the second straight year.

Columbus will host the championship game at Mapfre Stadium on Dec. 6 against the Portland Timbers, who completed a 5-3 aggregate victory earlier Sunday with a 2-2 draw at FC Dallas.

The Crew will look to win their second MLS championship. They beat New York in Carson, California, seven years ago.