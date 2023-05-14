Omir Fernandez's goal lifts Red Bulls over NYCFC in Hudson River Derby

The Red Bulls entered Saturday’s Hudson River Derby last in the MLS Eastern Conference. They went home atop the New York professional soccer scene.

Omir Fernandez scored the lone goal for the host Red Bulls against New York City FC at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, corralling a loose ball just outside the top of the box and firing a screamer to the net in the 76th minute for a 1-0 victory in the season’s first rivalry matchup..

The Red Bulls (2-4-6, 12 points) won in Troy Lesesne’s first MLS match as head coach following the departure of Gerhard Struber last week, pulling them out of the East cellar for now.

NYCFC (4-5-3, 15 points) has lost four straight in all competitions and sits in ninth.