SportsSoccer

Omir Fernandez's goal lifts Red Bulls over NYCFC in Hudson River Derby

By Ryan Gerbosiryan.gerbosi@newsday.comRyanGerbosi

The Red Bulls entered Saturday’s Hudson River Derby last in the MLS Eastern Conference. They went home atop the New York professional soccer scene.

Omir Fernandez scored the lone goal for the host Red Bulls against New York City FC at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, corralling a loose ball just outside the top of the box and firing a screamer to the net in the 76th minute for a 1-0 victory in the season’s first rivalry matchup..

The Red Bulls (2-4-6, 12 points) won in Troy Lesesne’s first MLS match as head coach following the departure of Gerhard Struber last week, pulling them out of the East cellar for now.

NYCFC (4-5-3, 15 points) has lost four straight in all competitions and sits in ninth. 

Ryan Gerbosi

Ryan Gerbosi is an internet news manager for sports at Newsday.com. He also covers NYCFC and mixed martial arts and believes the designated hitter should be banned from baseball.

More soccer news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME