US forward Lynn Williams traded to the NWSL's Reign by Gotham

NJ/NY Gotham FC forward Lynn Williams shoots during an NWSL...

NJ/NY Gotham FC forward Lynn Williams shoots during an NWSL soccer match against Angel City FC Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Kyusung Gong

By The Associated Press

The Seattle Reign have acquired Olympic gold medalist Lynn Williams in a trade with Gotham FC.

The Reign also received goalkeeper Cassie Miller in the trade announced Friday. Gotham received midfielder Jaelin Howell, an international roster spot and $70,000 in allocation money.

Williams, the National Women's Soccer League's all-time leading scorer with 80 goals, joined the league in 2015 as the sixth overall draft pick by the now-defunct Western New York Flash.

Over the course of her NWSL career, Williams has won four league championships and three NWSL Shields. She was the league's Most Valuable Player and the Golden Boot winner for most goals in 2016.

Williams has appeared in 75 games for the U.S., scoring 25 goals and 13 assists. She earned a bronze medal with the team at the Tokyo Olympics, and a gold in the Paris Games this summer.

“Lynn Williams is a proven winner with unmatched goal-scoring ability and a tireless work ethic. Her impact extends beyond the pitch, as her leadership and reputation as an outstanding teammate are second to none and recognized globally,” Reign general manager Lesle Gallimore.

Miller played one season with Gotham, making four starts with 12 overall saves and one clean sheet. The 29-year-old has played for clubs in Europe, as well as the Chicago Red Stars and the Kansas City Current before joining Gotham.

Howell played in eight matches for the Reign after she was acquired in a trade with Racing Louisville in August. She was the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NWSL draft for Louisville out of Florida State.

Howell has played in five games for the U.S. team, scoring one goal.

