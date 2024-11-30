Reijnders shines through the fog at San Siro as Milan beats Empoli

MILAN — Tijjani Reijnders scored twice and helped AC Milan get back to winning ways in Serie A by 3-0 against visiting Empoli on Saturday.

The Netherlands midfielder netted either side of halftime at a foggy San Siro after Álvaro Morata opened the scoring.

Milan remained seventh, six points behind Atalanta, Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Lazio — who are all locked on 28 points — and seven below league leader Napoli.

Empoli was 10th but only five points above the relegation zone.

In its last home match, Milan was heavily jeered by its fans after drawing with Juventus 0-0, and had won only one of its past four league matches.

The Rossoneri took the lead in the 19th minute. Rafael Leão’s shot was blocked by Empoli defender Ardian Ismajli but ricocheted into the path of Morata on the left of the area and he volleyed into the bottom near corner.

Milan doubled its tally on the stroke of halftime when a cross was flicked on by Christian Pulisic and fell to Reijnders, who let it bounce before smashing it into the bottom left corner on the half volley.

AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders celebrates with Alvaro Morata, top left, and Youssouf Fofana after scoring his side's third goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Empoli, at the Milan San Siro stadium, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

Empoli started the second half the stronger and almost pulled one back but Youssef Maleh’s effort cannoned off the crossbar.

Reijnders' second effectively sealed the result in the 69th. He latched onto a Youssouf Fofana through ball in midfield, raced forward, and fired past Empoli goalkeeper Devis Vásquez, who was on loan from Milan.

Relegation battle

Como and Monza remain mired in the relegation zone after a hard-fought derby that finished 1-1.

Como inched level on points with 17th-placed Genoa, with Monza a point further back.

AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Empoli, at the Milan San Siro stadium, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

Yannik Engelhardt headed Como in front in the 36th and Gianluca Caprari levelled from the spot early in the second half after Nico Paz was penalised for handball.

Both teams had chances to win it in stoppage time; Milan Djuric hit the outside of the right post for Monza while Andrea Belotti headed narrowly wide at the other end.

Bottom club Venezia was playing at Bologna later.