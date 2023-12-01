SportsSoccer

Reims returns to winning ways in France with a 2-1 win over struggling Strasbourg

By The Associated Press

PARIS — Reims returned to winning ways after two straight defeats and scored twice in a commanding first-half performance to beat Strasbourg 2-1 on Friday in the French league.

The hosts took the lead in the 10th minute when Amir Richardson hammered a simple cut-back into the roof of the net.

Mohamed Daramy doubled its lead three minutes before halftime when he finished off a quick counterattack.

Kevin Gameiro scored a late consolation from the penalty spot for Strasbourg but it was too little, too late for the visitors, who have now gone seven games without a win in Ligue 1.

The result consolidated Reims’ fifth place after defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes. It now has 23 points from 14 matches, equal with fourth-place Lille, which plays Metz on Sunday.

Strasbourg is 14th with 13 points from 13 games.

PSG tops the league with 30 points, one point ahead of Nice.

