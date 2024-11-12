Former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli takes over at French club Rennes

RENNES — Former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli is taking over at French league side Rennes.

The 64-year-old is returning to French soccer following a previous stint with Marseille.

Rennes said late Monday that Sampaoli signed a 1 1/2-year contract.

Sampaoli, who was in charge of Argentina at the 2018 World Cup, replaces Julien Stephan, who was dismissed last week.

Rennes is looking for a jolt after a mediocre spell that saw the team slump to 13th place in the standings, 18 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain after 11 matches.

“He is a coach who is recognised internationally for his professionalism and humanism,” said Arnaud Pouille, the executive chairman and managing director at Rennes. “He has a strong attachment to his players and staff, and is a loyal and committed man. We need his energy to get the club moving again and to face the competition with determination.”

The much-traveled Sampaoli has also coached clubs in Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Spain and Brazil.

Sampaoli abruptly left Marseille in July 2022 after leading the team back to the Champions League, over a disagreement related to the club's transfers of players.