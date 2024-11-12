SportsSoccer

Former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli takes over at French club Rennes

Coach Jorge Sampaoli of Brazil's Flamengo reacts during a Copa...

Coach Jorge Sampaoli of Brazil's Flamengo reacts during a Copa Libertadores round of 16 second leg soccer match against Paraguay's Olimpia at Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, Aug.10, 2023. Credit: AP/Jorge Saenz

By The Associated Press

RENNES — Former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli is taking over at French league side Rennes.

The 64-year-old is returning to French soccer following a previous stint with Marseille.

Rennes said late Monday that Sampaoli signed a 1 1/2-year contract.

Sampaoli, who was in charge of Argentina at the 2018 World Cup, replaces Julien Stephan, who was dismissed last week.

Rennes is looking for a jolt after a mediocre spell that saw the team slump to 13th place in the standings, 18 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain after 11 matches.

“He is a coach who is recognised internationally for his professionalism and humanism,” said Arnaud Pouille, the executive chairman and managing director at Rennes. “He has a strong attachment to his players and staff, and is a loyal and committed man. We need his energy to get the club moving again and to face the competition with determination.”

The much-traveled Sampaoli has also coached clubs in Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Spain and Brazil.

Sampaoli abruptly left Marseille in July 2022 after leading the team back to the Champions League, over a disagreement related to the club's transfers of players.

More soccer news

Lineker leaving BBC soccer show 'Match of the Day'
Former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli takes over at French club Rennes
Besiktas to play Maccabi Tel Aviv in Europa League match at neutral, empty venue in Hungary
Japanese soccer player Kazuyoshi Miura says he will play next season at age 58
Argentine top flight team fields streamer in league match, upsets players1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME