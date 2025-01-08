SportsSoccer

France international Brice Samba joins Rennes from rival Lens

By The Associated Press

RENNES, France — Goalkeeper Brice Samba is joining Rennes from French league rival Lens, the Brittany club said Wednesday.

Rennes said Samba, who is France's second-choice goalkeeper behind Mike Maignan, signed until 2029. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Samba could make his league debut with Rennes this weekend against Marseille, his former club.

Samba joined Lens in 2022 after helping Nottingham Forest gain promotion to the Premier League. He will be replaced by Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

Rennes is 13th after 16 rounds of games in the French league, already lagging 23 points behind leader PSG.

“I want to be as decisive as possible, that’s what got me into the French national team and I hope to continue in that vein,” Samba said.

Samba has played three matches with France.

More soccer news

France international Brice Samba joins Rennes from rival Lens
Final chapter: France's greatest coach Didier Deschamps says he'll leave after 2026 World Cup2m read
Nigeria hires ex-Mali coach Éric Chelle amid World Cup qualifying struggles
Deschamps to leave as France coach after 2026 World Cup, reports say
Isak strikes again as Newcastle beats Arsenal 2-0 in League Cup semifinal 1st leg2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME