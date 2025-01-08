France international Brice Samba joins Rennes from rival Lens

RENNES, France — Goalkeeper Brice Samba is joining Rennes from French league rival Lens, the Brittany club said Wednesday.

Rennes said Samba, who is France's second-choice goalkeeper behind Mike Maignan, signed until 2029. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Samba could make his league debut with Rennes this weekend against Marseille, his former club.

Samba joined Lens in 2022 after helping Nottingham Forest gain promotion to the Premier League. He will be replaced by Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

Rennes is 13th after 16 rounds of games in the French league, already lagging 23 points behind leader PSG.

“I want to be as decisive as possible, that’s what got me into the French national team and I hope to continue in that vein,” Samba said.

Samba has played three matches with France.