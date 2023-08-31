Revolution beat Red Bulls 1-0 as home unbeaten run hits 14

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Giacomo Vrioni scored unassisted in the 30th minute and Earl Edwards Jr. made it stand up as New England edged the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Wednesday night, upping the Revolution's league unbeaten streak at home to 14.

New England (13-5-7) snaps a three-match losing streak to the Red Bulls (7-11-8), who beat the Revolution 2-1 at home earlier this season. The Revolution won for a sixth straight time at home in their 11-0-3 run. The club's longest unbeaten stretch at home was 17 spanning the 2014-15 seasons.

Vrioni netted his sixth goal in his seventh start and 21st appearance of the season for New England. Edwards turned away two shots to earn the clean sheet. Edwards has started three times this season, including the last two after All-Star Djordje Petrovic signed to play for Chelsea of the Premier League.

Carlos Coronel had five saves for New York. The Red Bulls were trying to beat the Revs four straight times for the second time in club history. New York won four in a row spanning the 2001-02 seasons.

The Red Bulls fall to 1-9-5 in their last 15 road matches in all competitions. New York had allowed less than 10 shots in 12 straight matches — the league's longest run since 2010 — before yielding 15 to the Revs, including six on goal.

New England's Carles Gil saw his club-record six-match assist run at home come to an end.

New England will host Austin FC on Saturday. New York travels to play the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

_