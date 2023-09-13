Revolution make additional coaching staff changes in aftermath of Bruce Arena's abrupt resignation

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Revolution have made additional changes to their coaching staff following last week's abrupt resignation of longtime coach Bruce Arena after he was placed on administrative leave by Major League Soccer because of allegations he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.

The team announced Tuesday night that Clint Peay, who had been serving as coach of New England's reserve MLS Next Pro Revolution II team since 2019, has been elevated to interim head coach of the MLS club. Arena's longtime assistant Richie Williams was originally given the interim title after Arena was placed on leave last month. Arena quit his post on Saturday.

In a news conference earlier Tuesday, Williams said the team had asked him to remain interim head coach until the end of the season.

“That’s where my focus is right now,” Williams said.

Williams' comments came after a team-wide meeting earlier in the day. It's unclear what prompted the additional changes to the coaching staff. The team's statement did not mention if Williams will have any continued role with the Revolution.

“It was basically the first time we’ve been back together since the game on Saturday night,” Williams said. "We felt it was best to collectively come together and meet as coaches and players and management, and discuss things that needed to be discussed, and then we move forward.”

In addition to Peay's elevation, Marcelo Santos, an assistant for the reserve Revolution II team, was promoted to an assistant role on the MLS team. The Revolution also said that it has parted ways with Revolution assistants Dave van den Bergh and Shalrie Joseph.

The 71-year-old Arena, a member of the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame, did not detail MLS' allegations against him. The league said Aug. 1 it had placed him on leave.

MLS did not detail its findings except to say in a statement that the probe “confirmed certain of these allegations.” The league said if Arena wants to accept a future position within MLS, he must petition the commissioner.

Arena was hired by New England in May 2019 and led the team to 60 wins, 31 losses and 42 draws in MLS play. A five-time MLS Cup winner and former U.S. national coach, Arena succeeded Brad Friedel as coach and general manager Michael Burns.

The Revolution hosts the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.