SportsSoccer

Brazil forward Richarlison sustains suspected calf injury

Tottenham's Richarlison gets treatment before leaving the field injured during...

Tottenham's Richarlison gets treatment before leaving the field injured during the English League Cup semifinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. Credit: AP/Jon Super

By The Associated Press

Tottenham striker Richarlison sustained a suspected calf injury in his team's 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Thursday, coach Ange Postecoglou said.

The Brazil international was substituted just before halftime in the English League Cup semifinal second leg at Anfield.

“It looks like his calf. He didn't look too good after the game, so it's probably one to add to the list (of injured players),” Postecoglou said.

Richarlison has endured an injury-disrupted spell at Tottenham since joining from Everton in 2022.

He injured his calf early on in his first season and in 2023 underwent surgery on his groin. He was out earlier this season with a hamstring problem.

Liverpool won 4-1 on aggregate and will play Newcastle in the League Cup final on March 16.

___

Tottenham's Richarlison gets treatment before leaving the field injured during...

Tottenham's Richarlison gets treatment before leaving the field injured during the English League Cup semifinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. Credit: AP/Jon Super

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

More soccer news

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos to resume his illustrious career in Mexico
Man City's Shaw doesn't travel to Arsenal after 'racist and misogynistic' online abuse1m read
Brazil forward Richarlison sustains suspected calf injury
Liverpool routs Tottenham 4-0 to set up English League Cup final against Newcastle2m read
Barcelona routs Valencia again to reach Copa del Rey semifinals. Sociedad gets past Osasuna1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME