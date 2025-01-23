Barcelona extends contract of Uruguay central defender Ronald Araújo to 2031
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona has extended the contract of Uruguay central defender Ronald Araújo for six more seasons, ending speculation about a possible move to Juventus.
The club said Thursday it reached an agreement with the player to keep him until June 2031.
The 25-year-old defender has been with Barcelona since 2018, first with the club's “B” squad and then full-time with the main squad beginning in the 2020-21 season.
Araújo has 154 appearances with Barcelona's first team, with eight goals and six assists. He helped the club win a Spanish league and a Copa del Rey.
This season he has been promoted to second captain.
