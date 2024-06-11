Ronaldo scores twice as Portugal beats Ireland 3-0 in last Euros warmup

AVEIRO, Portugal — Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals to help Portugal beat Ireland 3-0 on Tuesday in a final warmup before Roberto Martinez’s team heads to the European Championship in Germany.

The 39-year-old Ronaldo's second-half double followed Joao Felix's opener at Aveiro Municipal Stadium south of Porto.

Portugal faces the Czech Republic next Tuesday in Leipzig. It also will play Turkey and Georgia in Group F.

Ronaldo, who sat out last week’s friendlies against Finland and Croatia, hit the post with a free kick in the 22nd minute shortly after Felix's goal. He then scored in the 50th and 60th minutes.