Wayne Rooney fired as Plymouth coach with team last in Championship

LONDON — Wayne Rooney was fired as Plymouth Argyle coach on Tuesday after just seven months in charge of the struggling Championship team.

The 39-year-old former England and Manchester United striker was hired in May and departs with Plymouth last in the English second tier with four wins in 23 games this season.

His final game was a 2-0 loss to Oxford United on Sunday which extended Argyle's winless run to nine games.

“Plymouth Argyle can confirm that the club and head coach Wayne Rooney have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement. “We would like to thank Wayne and his team for all their efforts and wish them well for the future.”

Rooney took charge at Plymouth following an 83-day tenure at Birmingham, which was relegated from the Championship after last season. He’s also been the coach at MLS team DC United and Derby County.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the board of Plymouth,” Rooney said in the club statement. “Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as head coach and I wish them all the best for the future.”

The 38-year-old Rooney enjoyed a decorated career, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League. He is England’s most capped outfield player of all time after making 120 appearances.

Assistant Kevin Nancekivell and club captain Joe Edwards will lead Plymouth for Wednesday’s Championship match against Bristol City, the club said.