Czech Republic midfielder Michal Sadílek injures his leg while riding a bicycle, will miss Euros

PRAGUE — Czech Republic midfielder Michal Sadílek will miss the European Championship after sustaining a leg injury while riding a bicycle, the Czech team said on Sunday.

The accident took place at the team’s training camp in Schladming, Austria.

Coach Ivan Hašek called the injury of the Twente player a serious blow.

The 25-year-old was one of seven players who were on the Czech team that reached the quarterfinals at the previous Euros. He played 24 internationals for the Czechs, scoring one goal.

Hašek said a decision on who might replace him will be made soon.

The Czechs play their final warmup game against North Macedonia on Monday before opening the tournament in Germany against Portugal on June 18. The will also face Georgia and Turkey in Group F.