Saint-Etienne fires coach Dall'Oglio and gives caretaker job to academy mentor

SAINT-ETIENNE, France — French club Saint-Etienne fired coach Olivier Dall’Oglio on Saturday.

Laurent Huard, in charge of the club's academy, will also be the caretaker coach of the Ligue 1 side, the club said in a brief statement.

A former powerhouse of French soccer, Saint-Etienne has struggled in its first season back in the top tier. It lost at Toulouse 2-1 on Friday, leaving it in the drop zone at 16th place.

Saint-Etienne dominated French soccer during the 1960s and ’70s. Its 10th and last crown was in 1981.