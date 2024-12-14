Saint-Etienne fires coach Dall'Oglio and gives caretaker job to academy mentor
SAINT-ETIENNE, France — French club Saint-Etienne fired coach Olivier Dall’Oglio on Saturday.
Laurent Huard, in charge of the club's academy, will also be the caretaker coach of the Ligue 1 side, the club said in a brief statement.
A former powerhouse of French soccer, Saint-Etienne has struggled in its first season back in the top tier. It lost at Toulouse 2-1 on Friday, leaving it in the drop zone at 16th place.
Saint-Etienne dominated French soccer during the 1960s and ’70s. Its 10th and last crown was in 1981.
