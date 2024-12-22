SportsSoccer

Salah sets another goal record by inspiring Liverpool to victory over Tottenham

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal...

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Shopland

By The Associated Press

LONDON — If this is to be Mohamed Salah's final season at Liverpool, he is going out with a bang.

The Egypt forward scored two goals and set up two more in Liverpool's wild 6-3 win at Tottenham on Sunday to become the first player to reach double figures for both goals and assists before Christmas in a Premier League season, stats supplier Opta said.

“I didn't think about it before the game, to be fair,” Salah said. “But it's something that makes me happy and proud. I just keep working hard.”

Salah moved onto 15 goals for the campaign and that's more than anyone else, with Manchester City's Erling Haaland the closest rival on 13.

Salah has won the Golden Boot for the leading scorer in the Premier League three times, on his own in 2017-18 before sharing it in 2018-19 and 2021-22.

Salah's contract expires at the end of the season and asked after the match if there was an update on the situation, he said: “No.”

