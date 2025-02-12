SportsSoccer

Actress Issa Rae joins San Diego FC ownership group

Issa Rae arrives at the Oscars, March 10, 2024, at...

Issa Rae arrives at the Oscars, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — Actress and producer Issa Rae has joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer expansion club San Diego FC.

San Diego kicks off its inaugural season on Feb. 23 at the defending MLS champion LA Galaxy. The club's primary owners are billionaire Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Tribe, the first Native American tribe to have an ownership stake in a professional soccer team.

Rae joins a group of club partners including San Diego Padres’ third baseman Manny Machado and former Manchester United and Spanish national team player Juan Mata. Rae's investment was announced on Tuesday.

“Soccer is a universal language that has the power to bring people together, and I look forward to contributing to San Diego FC’s journey as we make history in MLS," she said in a statement.

Rae joins San Diego FC in partnership with Pave Investments, a private African firm that led a group that invested in NBA Africa. Pave Chairman Tunde Folawiyo and Founding Director Kwamena Afful are also joining the team ownership group.

Rae starred in the HBO series “Insecure,” which she also co-created and co-wrote, and had roles in several films including “Barbie” and “The Hate U Give.” She wrote the memoir “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” and is an advocate for underrepresented communities and civil rights.

More soccer news

Australia soccer star Sam Kerr found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment of police officer2m read
Actress Issa Rae joins San Diego FC ownership group
Nottingham Forest beats third-tier Exeter on penalties to advance in FA Cup
American forward Jordan Pefok out six weeks with hamstring tear at French club Reims
Sporting nears Champions League exit in Dortmund loss, extending a slump since Amorim left1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME