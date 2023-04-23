Savarino, Gómez propel Real Salt Lake past San Jose 3-1

SANDY, Utah — Jefferson Savarino scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half and Andrés Gómez had a goal and an assist to guide Real Salt Lake to a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Savarino gave Real Salt Lake (3-5-0) the lead when he took a pass from Gómez and scored in the 54th minute.

Jasper Löffelsend scored in the 39th minute — with an assist from Danny Musovski — to give Real Salt Lake the lead at halftime.

Cristian Espinoza pulled San Jose (4-3-2) even when he scored unassisted four minutes into the second half.

Gómez added an insurance goal in the 80th minute with an assist from Bryan Oviedo.

Real Salt Lake had a 13-10 advantage in shots and a 6-4 edge in shots on goal.

Zac MacMath saved two shots for Real Salt Lake. JT Marcinkowski had three saves for San Jose.

Real Salt Lake has scored multiple goals in its last five matches against the Earthquakes after doing so only three times in the previous 16 match-ups.

San Jose travels to play Austin on Saturday. Real Salt Lake remains home to host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

