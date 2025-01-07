SportsSoccer

Slavia Prague signs Czech Republic forward Vasil Kušej from domestic rival Mlada Boleslav

Mlada Boleslav's Vasil Kusej celebrates after scoring his side's first...

Mlada Boleslav's Vasil Kusej celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Vitoria SC and Mlada Boleslav at the D. Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, on Nov. 7, 2024. Credit: AP/Luis Vieira

By The Associated Press

PRAGUE — Slavia Prague signed Czech Republic forward Vasil Kušej from domestic rival Mlada Boleslav on Tuesday.

Slavia said Kušej signed a contract until December 2028. Financial details were not given.

Kušej has three goals and eight assists in the Czech league this season.

Last season, his six goals and nine assists helped Mlada Boleslav qualify for a European competition for the first time in 17 years. Including qualifying, the 24-year-old forward scored four goals and added three assists in the third-tier Conference League this season.

Kušej has played two games for the Czech national team.

He still won’t be eligible for Slavia’s final two games in the second-tier Europa League in January but could be available for the knockout rounds, if Slavia qualifies.

The announcement came two days after Slavia sold goalkeeper Antonín Kinský to Tottenham. The deal estimated to be worth up to 17 million euros ($17.7 million) is the biggest sum paid for a Czech goalkeeper.

