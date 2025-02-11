Pascal Bosschaart appointed as temporary Feyenoord coach ahead of Champions League match
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Dutch club Feyenoord has appointed former player Pascal Bosschaart as interim coach on the eve of a Champions League playoff against AC Milan.
Bosschaart is replacing Brian Priske, who was fired on Monday, with Feyenoord citing “inconsistent results and a lack of chemistry” as the main reasons for his removal.
Bosschaart, who played as a defender for Feyenoord from 2004-06, oversaw the team's training for the first time on Tuesday.
Feyenoord stands fifth in the domestic league, 12 points behind leader Ajax. The Dutch side hosts AC Milan on Wednesday in the first leg of the playoffs.
