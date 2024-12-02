SportsSoccer

Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze says he is fine amid reports he was robbed after league match

Lyon's Georges Mikautadze reacts during the French League One soccer...

Lyon's Georges Mikautadze reacts during the French League One soccer match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. Credit: AP/Laurent Cipriani

By The Associated Press

LYON, France — Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze says he is fine amid reports he was robbed at his home after a French league match.

Mikautadze posted a message on social media on Monday to say he was not hurt and thanked his fans for their messages of support.

According to reports in French media, the Georgia international was met at his home by two armed men after Lyon's 4-1 win over Nice on Sunday. Local media said the individuals forced him to let them into his house and hand over belongings worth between 150,000 euros ($157,000) and 200,000 euros ($210,000).

Mikautadze joined Lyon from Metz this summer. He has scored four goals and provided one assist in 17 matches in all competitions this season.

More soccer news

Guardiola hits 'reset' with Man City floundering in the Premier League3m read
'We have a big issue': Van Nistelrooy jokes about scoring record in first meeting with Vardy1m read
A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters3m read
Fiorentina says Bove is awake and alert after being placed in a medically induced coma
Guinea stadium stampede kills 56 people following clashes at soccer match, authorities say1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME