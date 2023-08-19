Solly March scores 2 as Brighton routs Wolverhampton 4-1

WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Solly March scored two goals in a four-minute span of the second half to help Brighton rout Wolverhampton 4-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The English winger, who had a career-high seven league goals last year, scored his second and third of this campaign shortly after halftime at Molineux Stadium. Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupiñan netted for the visitors before the break.

March twice beat defenders to touch home low crosses from 19-year-old summer signing Julio Enciso.

Mitoma's goal in the 15th minute was a brilliant solo effort. The Japan midfielder cut inside and beat three Wolves defenders before lofting the ball beyond goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Hwang Hee-Chan got the home team on the board in the 61st with a header from a corner.

That's back-to-back routs for manager Roberto De Zerbi's team, which beat promoted Luton 4-1 in the season opener.

Brighton, which sold promising midfielder Moises Caicedo to Chelsea last week, is also playing in the Europa League after a sixth-place finish — its highest-ever final position in English soccer’s top flight — last season.

Brighton's Solly March celebrates scoring his side's third goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove, at the Molineux, in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Credit: AP/Bradley Collyer

Wolves lost to Manchester United 1-0 last week.