SportsSoccer

Spain drops Cubarsí, Llorente and Aleix García from final Euro 2024 squad

Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi kicks the ball during a Spanish La...

Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi kicks the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Joan Monfort

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsí and midfielders Marcos Llorente and Aleix García were dropped from Spain's final 26-man squad for the European Championship on Friday.

The 17-year-old Cubarsí impressed with his club and debuted for Spain this season. García was a key force behind Girona qualifying for the Champions League for the first time, and Atletico Madrid’s versatile Llorente has been a regular for Spain.

Coach Luis de la Fuente, however, stuck with Real Betis forward Ayoze Pérez, who is with Spain for the first time, as well as 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder Fermín López.

Spain is aiming for a record-extending fourth European Championship. It is in Group B with Italy, Albania and Croatia.

___

Spain:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Nacho Fernández (Real Madrid), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Rodrigo (Manchester City), Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedri (Barcelona), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Fermín López (Barcelona)

Forwards: Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ayoze Pérez (Real Betis)

More soccer news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME