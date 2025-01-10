Sevilla signs Switzerland forward Rubén Vargas

MADRID — Sevilla has signed Switzerland forward Rubén Vargas to reinforce its struggling team.

The Spanish club announced the signing on Friday.

Vargas arrives from German club Augsburg, where he has played since 2019. He scored 23 goals in 161 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

The 26-year-old Vargas, born to a Swiss mother and a father from the Dominican Republic, has made 50 appearances for the Swiss national team. He played all his team’s games at the 2022 World Cup and 2024 European Championship.

At Euros 2024, he was awarded the man of the match after scoring and assisting on a goal in a 2-0 win over Italy in the round of 16.

He joins a Sevilla side that is 14th in the Spanish league.