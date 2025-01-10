SportsSoccer

Sevilla signs Switzerland forward Rubén Vargas

Switzerland's Ruben Vargas celebrates scoring during a round of sixteen...

Switzerland's Ruben Vargas celebrates scoring during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, June 29, 2024. Credit: AP/Robert Michael

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Sevilla has signed Switzerland forward Rubén Vargas to reinforce its struggling team.

The Spanish club announced the signing on Friday.

Vargas arrives from German club Augsburg, where he has played since 2019. He scored 23 goals in 161 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

The 26-year-old Vargas, born to a Swiss mother and a father from the Dominican Republic, has made 50 appearances for the Swiss national team. He played all his team’s games at the 2022 World Cup and 2024 European Championship.

At Euros 2024, he was awarded the man of the match after scoring and assisting on a goal in a 2-0 win over Italy in the round of 16.

He joins a Sevilla side that is 14th in the Spanish league.

More soccer news

Brest to keep Champions League games at Roudourou stadium despite high fan demand1m read
Sevilla signs Switzerland forward Rubén Vargas
Two FA Cup games postponed in UK because of frozen pitches
Wives of Mallorca players say they were harassed after Spanish Super Cup game in Saudi Arabia2m read
Norwich winger Borja Sainz gets 6-game ban for spitting at opponent

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME