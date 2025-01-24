SportsSoccer

Auxerre shares points with Saint-Etienne in entertaining Ligue 1 draw

By The Associated Press

AUXERRE, France — On-loan Bournemouth striker Hamed Traorè's eighth goal of the season for Auxerre was not enough as lowly Saint-Etienne grabbed a first-half equalizer and shared the spoils in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Traorè broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when he took a superb long ball from Elisha Owusu before cutting in from the right and curling a low shot past the despairing Saint-Etienne goalkeeper.

Lucas Stassin leveled in first half stoppage time for Saint-Etienne when he was on hand to nod home on the goal-line after a rebound fell kindly to him following two point-blank saves by Donovan León.

Auxerre has not won a league match since Nov. 24 but its fine early season form means it stays in mid-table at 11th.

The point lifted Saint-Etienne two places to 14th.

More soccer news

Celtic's Scottish Premiership match against Dundee postponed because of storm damage
Argentina's U-20 team beats Brazil 6-0 in South American championship
Late free kick goal rescues draw for 10-man Las Palmas against Osasuna
Auxerre shares points with Saint-Etienne in entertaining Ligue 1 draw
Double from Scotland striker Adams gets Torino back to winning ways over Cagliari

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME