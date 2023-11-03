Surprise end to Atlético's six-game winning streak in Spanish league with 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas

LAS PALMAS, Spain — Atlético Madrid wasted its chance to go joint top of the Spanish league on Friday after a surprise 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas.

The capital side started the day in third place — three points behind Real Madrid and Girona but with a game in hand.

Having won its previous six league games, Atletico was a hot favorite to make it seven straight but second-half goals from Kirian Rodríguez and Benito Ramírez gave the home side a healthy lead.

Álvaro Morata pulled a goal back for the visitors with seven minutes remaining but it was not enough to salvage a point.

For Las Palmas the victory was its first win against Atlético this century. It had previously lost all of its last eight encounters between the sides.

The defeat was just the second all season for Diego Simeone’s side and it remains in third place.

“Our run is over, which is a shame,” Atlético keeper Jan Oblak said. “But now we need to lift our heads.”

Las Palmas moved up to ninth. It has now won four of its last five league games.