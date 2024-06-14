Euro 2024: Hungary faces Switzerland in first round of Group A

Hungary faces Switzerland on Saturday in Cologne in their first Group A match. The other teams in the group are host nation Germany and Scotland. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. local time (1300 GMT/9 a.m. EST). Here’s what to know about the match:

Match facts

— Switzerland is aiming for a winning start to its Euro 2024 campaign as it bids to reach the knockout stages for the third European Championship in a row.

— Hungary comes into the tournament with an impressive record in recent years and came through qualifying unbeaten. A loss to Ireland in a pre-tournament friendly last week was the team's first defeat since 2022.

— Hungary's fans will be under scrutiny after racist and homophobic abuse by its supporters during the last European Championship in 2021, and against England later the same year.

Team news

— Hungary's star midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool, needed treatment on his left thigh in Saturday's 3-0 friendly win over Israel and was substituted as a precaution but seems likely to be fit.

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri gestures during a press conference at the "Stadion auf der Waldau" in Stuttgart, Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2024. Switzerland will play Hungary in a Group A soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 15. Credit: AP/Peter Klaunzer

— Gregor Kobel reached the Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund but is set to be only the second-choice Swiss goalkeeper at Euro 2024. The more experienced Yann Sommer is Switzerland's starter and won the Italian title at Inter Milan this season.

— A calf injury means Swiss winger Steven Zuber may be doubtful. Xherdan Shaqiri could play in his place.

— Switzerland made a formal complaint to UEFA about the quality of its training field in Stuttgart but opted against relocating to another facility because the travel would take too long.

By the numbers

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri speaks during a press conference at the "Stadion auf der Waldau" in Stuttgart, Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2024. Switzerland will play Hungary in a Group A soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 15. Credit: AP/Peter Klaunzer

— It’s 70 years since Switzerland hosted the World Cup and Hungary lost to West Germany in the final. That loss marked the end of an era when Hungary’s “Magic Magyars” were one of the world’s best teams.

— It's 43 years since Hungary beat Switzerland in a competitive game. Their last meeting was a 5-2 win for Switzerland in World Cup qualifying in 2017.

— Opening games have been a problem for both teams at the Euros. Switzerland has one win from five, against Albania in 2016. Hungary has one win from four, though two of its opening games were also semifinals because only four teams qualified for the tournament in 1964 and 1972.