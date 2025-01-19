SportsSoccer

Leverkusen forward Martin Terrier out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury

Leverkusen's Martin Terrier, middle celebrates a goal with his teammates...

Leverkusen's Martin Terrier, middle celebrates a goal with his teammates during a match between TSG Hoffenheim and Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 in Sinsheim, Germany. Credit: AP/Uwe Anspach

By The Associated Press

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Bayer Leverkusen forward Martin Terrier has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Leverkusen said Sunday that an MRI scan confirmed a torn Achilles. Terrier sustained the injury in his right ankle early in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Terrier, whom Leverkusen signed from Rennes for a reported fee of 20 million euros (then $22 million) in the summer, will undergo an operation on Monday, the club said.

“It’s a tough blow for Martin and for us as a club. But we will support him wherever we can,” said Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes, who pointed out teammate Charles Aránguiz made a full recovery and “was able to become an absolute top player” after a similar injury.

Before the extent of Terrier’s injury was confirmed, Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said it was likely the club would need to sign a replacement.

“I never close the door on reinforcements. We’ll have to check it,” Alonso said.

Leverkusen, which is on an 11-game winning run across all competitions, trails Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich by four points after 18 rounds. The teams meet in Leverkusen on Feb. 15.

