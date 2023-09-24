Tim Melia's clutch save in second-half stoppage time helps Sporting KC edge the Houston Dynamo 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Johnny Russell and William Agada each scored in the first half, Tim Melia came up with a clutch save late and Sporting Kansas City beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday night.

Kansas City (10-13-8) has won eight of its last nine home matches against the Dynamo in all competitions, including the last five in a row. Prior to this run, which began in 2018, Sporting had won just five of 17 all-time home matches against Houston.

Houston (12-10-8) had its unbeaten run end at seven straight regular-season matches.

Defender Teenage Hadebe scored in first-half stoppage time for Houston.

Melia had five saves for Sporting KC. Steve Clark, who entered tied with Stefan Frei of Seattle and Jonathan Sirois of Montreal with 11 clean sheets, saved one shot for Houston.

Sporting KC will travel to play St. Louis City on Saturday. Houston will host FC Dallas on Saturday.