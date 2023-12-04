Zapata double helps Torino beat misfiring Atalanta in Serie A

TURIN, Italy — Torino moved into the top half of Serie A after beating visiting Atalanta 3-0 on Monday.

Atalanta, winless in its last four league games, remained eighth, one point ahead of Torino, which moved up to 10th.

Atalanta beat the home side on its last four visits to the Olympic stadium but Torino took the lead midway through the first half. Duván Zapata reacted quickest to a low cross from the left and, with the defense static, he had time to twist and fire in a low shot.

Antonio Sanabria doubled Torino’s lead 10 minutes into the second half when he converted a penalty awarded after Alessandro Buongiorno was fouled.

Colombian striker Zapata got his second and Torino’s third five minutes into injury time with a powerful shot from 15 meters.

The game will give Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini nightmares after his lackluster attack misfired again. The forward line has just five goals in its last six games in all competitions.