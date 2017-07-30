Toronto FC beats NYC FC 4-0 as Giovino nets 2

TORONTO — Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and Toronto FC beat New York City FC 4-0 on Sunday to increase its overall MLS lead to five points.

Jozy Altidore and Raheem Edwards also scored to help Toronto improve to 12-3-7 overall and 8-0-3 at home.

Giovinco opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, after raising his hands in the air to call for the ball some 10 yards outside the penalty box. Marky Delgado obliged and Giovinco got the ball in space, sidestepping the approaching Andrea Pirlo as if he was rooted to the ground before curling a left-footed shot high into the goal past a diving Sean Johnson.

Giovinco made it 2-0 in the 67th minute with a free kick that again left Johnson lunging — and missing. The Atomic Ant has 10 goal directly from free kicks, the most of any player in MLS since 2003. He has 11 goals this season.

Altidore converted a 75th-minute penalty kick for his ninth goal of the season. Giovinco was the provider in the 82nd minute, chipping a ball over the defense for Edwards to knock in.