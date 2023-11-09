SportsSoccer

Tottenham and Brazil forward Richarlison has groin surgery

Tottenham's Richarlison sits on the pitch in pain during the...

Tottenham's Richarlison sits on the pitch in pain during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Credit: AP/Kin Cheung

LONDON — Tottenham forward Richarlison has undergone surgery on his groin, the club said Thursday.

The Brazil international spoke this week of issues in that area of his body.

Tottenham did not say how long Richarlison would be out of action, but that he would immediately start his rehabilitation with the club's medical staff before “returning to training in the coming weeks.”

Richarlison has struggled for goals this season, despite Spurs' impressive start to the Premier League campaign. He has only scored twice and is on a seven-game barren run for club and country.

He was an unused substitute for Monday's 4-1 loss against Chelsea.

