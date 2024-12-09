SportsSoccer

Udinese wins for first time since October while extending Monza winless run to 8 games

AC Monza's Pedro Pereira shoots the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. Credit: AP/Photo AC Monza/ by Studio Buzzi

By The Associated Press

MONZA, Italy — Udinese won for the first time since October on Monday, 2-1 over lowly Monza to end a five-game winless run and move into ninth spot in Serie A.

Lorenzo Lucca put Udinese ahead after six minutes but Greek defender Giorgos Kyriakopoulos equalized for the home side two minutes into the second half.

However, Slovenian Jaka Bijol gave Udinese scored the 70th-minute winner that was harsh on Monza, which dominated for long spells, especially in the first half.

The result was Udinese’s first victory since Oct. 25 and lifted it one point above Empoli.

Monza’s misery, meanwhile, extended to an eighth straight winless game.

Only one Serie A team has scored fewer goals.

