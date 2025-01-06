SportsSoccer

Belgian soccer leader Pascale Van Damme to get European seat for women on FIFA ruling council

President of Belgian Football Association Pascale van Damme, center, attends...

President of Belgian Football Association Pascale van Damme, center, attends the FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 17, 2024. Credit: AP/Sakchai Lalit

By The Associated Press

NYON, Switzerland — Belgian soccer federation president Pascale van Damme is set join FIFA's ruling council after being the only candidate to run for a seat reserved for a female official from Europe.

UEFA said Monday that van Damme will run unopposed and is set to be elected at a UEFA meeting on April 3 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Van Damme, a former technology industry executive, was elected to lead Belgian soccer less than two years ago. She is now in line to get a four-year term in the FIFA post that pays $250,000 annually.

She will replace Evelina Christillin, a former 2006 Turin Olympics official with close ties to the Juventus-owning Agnelli family, who leaves after more than eight years in the role.

In 2016, Christillin was the first woman elected by UEFA to join the 37-member FIFA Council.

Each of soccer’s six continental confederations has a place reserved for a woman on the FIFA decision-making body, and none has ever elected a woman in a contested vote against men.

