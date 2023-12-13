Legia Warsaw gets $108,000 fine and 5-game away fans ban in Europe for violence at Aston Villa

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA banned Legia Warsaw fans from five away games in European competitions on Wednesday after a second outbreak of violence outside stadiums this season.

Aston Villa cited in a complaint to UEFA “ unprecedented violence ” from Legia fans ahead of the teams’ game on Nov. 30 in the Europa Conference League in Birmingham, England.

Legia’s ticket allocation had been cut by local authorities in response to disorder at the team’s game in the Netherlands at AZ Alkmaar in October.

UEFA said its disciplinary panel imposed a fine of 100,000 euros ($108,000) and the five-game ticket sales ban for “crowd disturbances, acts of damage, throwing of objects and lighting of fireworks.”

The Polish club also was ordered to contact Aston Villa to settle costs for damage caused by fans.

Legia needs just a draw at home against AZ to advance in the third-tier European competition.