Women's soccer world champion Spain drawn with Italy, Belgium and Portugal in Euro 2025 group

Swedish soccer player Caroline Seger draws Norway during the UEFA Euro 2025 European women's soccer championship final draw at the Swiss Tech Convention Centre in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Laurent Cipriani

By The Associated Press

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Women’s World Cup winner Spain was drawn in a 2025 European Championship group with Italy, Belgium and Portugal on Monday.

The past two European champions in women’s soccer, titleholder England and Euro 2017 winner the Netherlands, landed in a strong group with top-seeded France and Wales.

Germany, the record eight-time European champion, was drawn with Denmark, Poland and Sweden, the inaugural winner in 1984.

Host Switzerland will open the tournament against Norway on July 2 at Basel’s St. Jakob Park stadium. The group also includes Iceland and Finland.

Basel also will host the final on July 27.

More than 700,000 tickets are publicly available for the 31 games being hosted in eight Swiss cities.

